QuarkChain (QKC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $133.09 million and approximately $8.39 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

