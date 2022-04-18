QuickSwap (QUICK) Price Up 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $192.44 or 0.00470149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $62.95 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00044579 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,035.65 or 0.07416207 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,877.59 or 0.99865530 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00041737 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

