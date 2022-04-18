Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.30

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 86430 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Qurate Retail from $10.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.88.

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 253,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Qurate Retail by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

