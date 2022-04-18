Rally (RLY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.79 Million

Rally (RLY) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. Over the last week, Rally has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Rally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. Rally has a total market cap of $446.04 million and $4.79 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00044989 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.41 or 0.07501522 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,831.58 or 0.99952115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Rally Coin Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,711,959,468 coins. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

