Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 17th. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $333.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.07450009 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.68 or 1.00903757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048814 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

