Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Market Cap Hits $2.48 Million

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $614.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

