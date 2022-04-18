Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.14.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA stock traded down $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.17. 595,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,219. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,588.22% and a negative return on equity of 105.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.90) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.