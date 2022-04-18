Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Shares Down 6.2%

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) dropped 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.01 and last traded at $32.01. Approximately 503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 706,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RETA. StockNews.com began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.54.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.31) by ($0.04). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.72% and a negative net margin of 2,588.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

