Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 7,000 ($91.22) price objective on the stock.

RKT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,800 ($114.67) to GBX 9,100 ($118.58) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.67) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,480 ($97.47) to GBX 7,460 ($97.21) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($93.82) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,462.22 ($97.24).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at GBX 6,056 ($78.92) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 4,905.16 ($63.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,816 ($88.82). The firm has a market capitalization of £43.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,345.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5,912.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,018.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a GBX 101.60 ($1.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -38.80%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.