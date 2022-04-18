Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.03

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($50.54) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.32.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

