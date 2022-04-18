Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “REDWOOD TRUST INC. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust. It specializes in acquiring and managing real estate mortgage assets which may be acquired as whole loans or as mortgage securities reperesenting interest in or obligations backed by pools of mortgage loans. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RWT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $9.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.26. Redwood Trust has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,251,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 531,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,937,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,552,000 after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,346,000 after buying an additional 796,821 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,263,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 25,019 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,428,000 after acquiring an additional 191,978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

