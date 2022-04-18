REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Financial Survey

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Get REE Automotive alerts:

REE Automotive has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for REE Automotive and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 3 0 2.20 Nikola 0 6 1 0 2.14

REE Automotive currently has a consensus price target of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 377.16%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $12.14, suggesting a potential upside of 51.41%. Given REE Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 62,582.96 -$505.33 million N/A N/A Nikola $90,000.00 37,200.06 -$690.44 million ($1.74) -4.61

REE Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nikola.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.7% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares REE Automotive and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -281.94% -188.57% Nikola N/A -87.44% -69.76%

Summary

REE Automotive beats Nikola on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive (Get Rating)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Nikola (Get Rating)

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector. The Energy business unit develops and constructs a network of hydrogen fueling stations; and offers BEV charging solutions for its FCEV and BEV customers, as well as other third-party customers. The company also assembles, integrates, and commissions its vehicles in collaboration with its business partners and suppliers. Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.