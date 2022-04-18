Reef Price Reaches $0.0089 (REEF)

Reef (REEF) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Reef has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $161.79 million and approximately $25.88 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.34 or 0.00250197 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00034027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00106306 BTC.

About Reef

Reef (REEF) is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 18,280,715,935 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

