Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,650.0% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $9.82 on Monday, reaching $723.20. The stock had a trading volume of 313,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,334. The company has a market capitalization of $77.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.40 and a 1-year high of $747.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $662.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $632.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $780.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $754.00 to $728.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $727.94.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.14, for a total value of $60,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $5,132,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

