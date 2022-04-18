REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “REGENXBIO Inc. is a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its products candidates include RGX-501, for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; RGX-111, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system; RGX-121, for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II; RGX-314, for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and RGX-321, for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa. REGENXBIO Inc. is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Monday, April 11th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.25.

RGNX stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.06. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $2.39. REGENXBIO had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $398.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1759.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that REGENXBIO will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 77.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 204,340 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO by 16.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

