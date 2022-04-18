Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.78.

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $194.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12-month low of $135.46 and a 12-month high of $198.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.92%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total transaction of $12,128,947.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,634 shares of company stock worth $22,319,957 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

