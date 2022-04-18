Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.73

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RNSHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($57.25) to GBX 4,600 ($59.85) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,122.67.

Get Renishaw alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $69.75.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.