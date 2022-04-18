Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a GBX 645 ($8.41) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.21) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.34) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 595 ($7.75) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rentokil Initial presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 638.33 ($8.32).

RTO stock opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.89) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 505.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 552.41. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of GBX 444.20 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 662 ($8.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The firm has a market cap of £9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 37.50.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Rentokil Initial’s previous dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio is 0.53%.

In other Rentokil Initial news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 524 ($6.83), for a total transaction of £99,387.08 ($129,511.44).

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

