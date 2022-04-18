Renzo Barazzuol Sells 5,000 Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN – Get Rating) Director Renzo Barazzuol sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.35, for a total value of C$66,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,117,267.95.

AX.UN opened at C$13.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.20. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12-month low of C$10.65 and a 12-month high of C$13.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.11. The firm has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on AX.UN shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.53.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

