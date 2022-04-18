Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Short Interest Down 25.4% in March

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the March 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.30. 761,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,686. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.81. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $103.56 and a twelve month high of $145.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 110.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,394,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after purchasing an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,657,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,704,000 after purchasing an additional 466,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.