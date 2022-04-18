Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 3,061 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 149.4% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.94. 102,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,281,974. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

