Resources Management Corp CT ADV Acquires 610 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

PFF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 76,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,631,810. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

