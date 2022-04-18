Resources Management Corp CT ADV Buys 324 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Xylem were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Xylem by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

XYL traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.40. The company had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,706. The stock has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.18. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

