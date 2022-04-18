Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 53,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

AT&T stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.49. 1,890,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,499,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.22%.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.