Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $106,000 Stock Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV reduced its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Splunk were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,500,661 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,085,421,000 after acquiring an additional 633,510 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,776,968 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $205,631,000 after acquiring an additional 515,250 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,578,568 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $182,672,000 after acquiring an additional 194,526 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Splunk during the third quarter valued at $139,067,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Splunk by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 880,213 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $101,858,000 after purchasing an additional 316,441 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 389 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $48,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,269 shares of company stock valued at $392,490. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.65. 19,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,511. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.41. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.45 and a 12-month high of $176.66. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The company had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Splunk from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Splunk from $181.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.21.

Splunk Company Profile (Get Rating)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.