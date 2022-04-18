Resources Management Corp CT ADV Has $252,000 Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stephens began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.99.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $192.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

