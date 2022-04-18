Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARI remained flat at $$13.97 during mid-day trading on Monday. 30,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,476. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 71.68 and a quick ratio of 71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 81.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

