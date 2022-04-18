Resources Management Corp CT ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after acquiring an additional 72,127 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 295.4% during the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,096,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,616,000 after acquiring an additional 819,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $12,173,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 700,195 shares of company stock valued at $84,653,991. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $134.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.24.

ANET traded up $1.38 on Monday, hitting $127.96. 37,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,704. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.65 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $824.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

