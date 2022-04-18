Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,032,000 after buying an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 369,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,246 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,053 shares of company stock worth $2,347,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTD. Benchmark began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $1.67 on Monday, reaching $61.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,275. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.09, a P/E/G ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.14. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

