Reviewing Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI) and Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) and Guardforce AI (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Guardforce AI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.48 billion 0.76 -$305.55 million ($1.72) -3.14 Guardforce AI $35.15 million 0.45 -$5.48 million N/A N/A

Guardforce AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.5% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Guardforce AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Guardforce AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -20.77% N/A -10.69% Guardforce AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Guardforce AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 2 3 0 2.60 Guardforce AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus target price of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 203.70%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Guardforce AI.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Guardforce AI on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, door and window sensors, security cameras and smoke alarms, door locks, motion sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, emergency pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, fire, flood, and burglary sensors. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact their connected home with voice or mobile device, including front door, viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and visitors. As of March 31, 2021, its smart home platform had approximately 1.9 million subscribers and managed approximately 26 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home and inside sales channels. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

Guardforce AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardforce AI Co., Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions comprising cash deposit management and express cash services. Its customers include local commercial banks, chain retailers, coin manufacturing mints, and government authorities. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bangkok, Thailand.

