Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.00. Revolution Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 636.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $1,041,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 1,272,079 shares of company stock valued at $31,810,981 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after purchasing an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new position in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after purchasing an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

