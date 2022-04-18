Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.52 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Revomon coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000843 BTC on major exchanges. Revomon has a total market cap of $8.52 million and $915,581.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Revomon has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

