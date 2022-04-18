RH (NYSE:RH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $925.59 Million

Brokerages expect RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) to post $925.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $924.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $928.40 million. RH posted sales of $860.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 28,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.31, for a total transaction of $9,390,875.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,834,514.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.27, for a total value of $5,595,530.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,027,501.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,548 shares of company stock valued at $136,773,997. 33.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 10.0% during the third quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

RH stock traded down $23.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.83. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

