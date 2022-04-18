Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RBA. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

RBA stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 305,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,455. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.34. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $359.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.89 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

