Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Shares Gap Down to $4.46

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.46, but opened at $4.31. Rockley Photonics shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 2,307 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockley Photonics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rockley Photonics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31.

In other Rockley Photonics news, CEO Andrew George Rickman sold 12,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total value of $47,973.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brian J. Blaser bought 47,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $197,181.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock valued at $100,074. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKLY. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,210,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 456,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockley Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockley Photonics by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 212,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 134,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Rockley Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

