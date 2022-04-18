Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Holdings Lowered by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROP stock opened at $461.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.10. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $417.54 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.90%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

