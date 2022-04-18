Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $150.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $157.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.20.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $124.53 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $109.04 and a one year high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.66.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $661,717.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,127 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $405,571.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

