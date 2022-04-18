Router Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.79 Million (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Router Protocol has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a total market capitalization of $25.34 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Router Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.60 or 0.00008837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00044542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,041.31 or 0.07466591 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,740.19 or 1.00019367 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041684 BTC.

About Router Protocol

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,040,556 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Router Protocol Coin Trading

