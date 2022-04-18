salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after purchasing an additional 805,630 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,565,099 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,701,429,000 after purchasing an additional 655,371 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,676,573,000 after buying an additional 257,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total transaction of $4,403,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total transaction of $526,746.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,314,582. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $3.45 on Monday, reaching $185.96. 157,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,626. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $184.44 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.10 billion, a PE ratio of 124.63, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

