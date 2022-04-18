Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Raised to €105.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from €90.00 ($97.83) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SNY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($104.35) to €105.00 ($114.13) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sanofi from €108.00 ($117.39) to €110.00 ($119.57) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sanofi from €80.00 ($86.96) to €85.00 ($92.39) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $140.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 328,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

