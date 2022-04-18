SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($146.74) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €152.00 ($165.22) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays set a €128.00 ($139.13) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) price objective on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €138.29 ($150.31).

SAP stock opened at €97.16 ($105.61) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.61 billion and a PE ratio of 21.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €101.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.34. SAP has a one year low of €94.48 ($102.70) and a one year high of €129.74 ($141.02).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

