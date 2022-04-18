Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

SAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

SAR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. 487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,543. Saratoga Investment has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.23 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 34,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

