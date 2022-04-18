Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.75 Million

Brokerages predict that Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) will report $35.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.20 million and the lowest is $35.29 million. Schrödinger reported sales of $32.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full-year sales of $172.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $169.90 million to $175.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $343.71 million, with estimates ranging from $296.67 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 million. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 72.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth about $687,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 120,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 17,778 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth about $14,219,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 51,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 35,225 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after purchasing an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. 28,883 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,799. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.35 and a beta of 0.99. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

