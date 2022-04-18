Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU)

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a C$3.30 price objective on the stock.

CEU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$3.35 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial lowered CES Energy Solutions from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.85 to C$3.35 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$3.37.

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$642.19 million and a P/E ratio of 13.32. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$1.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.20.

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$367.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$317.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

In other news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 11,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.37, for a total value of C$26,995.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,395,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,302,887.58. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 77,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total value of C$188,517.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,176,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,300,957.68. Insiders have sold a total of 130,258 shares of company stock worth $313,682 over the last 90 days.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

