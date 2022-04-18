Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 309,258 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.04.
SCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56.
In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

