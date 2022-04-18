Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,646 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 309,258 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.04.

SCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $33.50 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Sculptor Capital Management ( NYSE:SCU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The business had revenue of $249.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

