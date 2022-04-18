SelfKey (KEY) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last Week

SelfKey (KEY) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. SelfKey has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SelfKey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SelfKey has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00034016 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00105955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

SelfKey Profile

SelfKey (KEY) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey's total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,124,969,446 coins. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

SelfKey Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfKey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfKey using one of the exchanges listed above.

