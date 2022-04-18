Semux Price Hits $0.0033 (SEM)

Semux (SEM) traded 309% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Semux has a market cap of $41,409.74 and $9.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Semux has traded up 313.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Semux Profile

SEM is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

