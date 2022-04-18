Sentinel (DVPN) Price Reaches $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (DVPN) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Sentinel has a market cap of $32.03 million and $160,530.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Profile

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,333,291,319 coins and its circulating supply is 7,709,018,412 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

