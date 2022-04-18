ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $686.52.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.81, for a total value of $3,674,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,664.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $6.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $500.38. 36,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,347. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $556.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $602.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

