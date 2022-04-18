Short Interest in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Drops By 23.7%

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the March 15th total of 4,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total value of $680,545.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,242 shares of company stock worth $4,612,959. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $11.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $313.60. 2,479,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,753,615. Accenture has a twelve month low of $276.88 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Accenture will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.